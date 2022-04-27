(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Brexit-related trade barriers have driven a 6% increase in U.K. food prices, adding to a squeeze on consumer spending power, according to a new report

British households are increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance, indicating a cost-of-living crisis is accelerating and likely to drag more people into poverty

Bloomberg Economics warns that if the Europe energy crisis escalates -- either because Russia cuts off supply for more countries or because Europe moves ahead with sanctions -- Germany and other major euro-area economies may face significant disruption, potentially tipping the block into recession

The Fed is likely to need to engage in the most aggressive monetary tightening since the 1980s, Deutsche Bank says U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated slightly in April Sales of new U.S. homes fell in March to a four-month low, showing signs hot demand and tight supply are rebalancing

Lael Brainard was confirmed as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Tuesday in a 52-43 Senate vote, but a combination of Covid-related absences and a political spat threatens to delay three other Fed nominees

China will step up infrastructure construction to bolster the economy A lockdown in Beijing would hit more than growth, Bloomberg Economics says Satellite data shows the extent of China’s lockdowns

New Zealand’s central bank said it will design a framework to impose debt-to-income mortgage lending restrictions

Australia’s core inflation breached the top of the central bank’s 2-3% target for the first time since 2010, sending the currency higher and boosting the case for an interest rate hike just weeks out from an election

