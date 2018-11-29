(Bloomberg) -- Net immigration from the European Union to Britain fell to the lowest level in six years as the U.K. came closer to leaving the bloc.

An estimated 74,000 EU citizens were added to U.K.’s population in the year ended June 30, a level not seen since 2012, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. During the same period, the net inflow of non-EU citizens migrating to Britain was 248,000, the highest level in 14 years, the ONS said.

The decline in net EU migration was driven more by people leaving Britain than fewer arriving, and the overall result will be welcomed by many Brexit supporters. But sectors such as hospitality, agriculture and the National Health Service rely heavily on EU labor and are struggling to find the workers they need. Crucially, more nationals of the eight eastern states that joined the EU in 2004 are now leaving the U.K. than arriving.

The numbers come a day after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that U.K. is at risk of facing net emigration, thereby denting the supply capacity of the economy, in a worst-case scenario of a disorderly departure from the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May faces a parliament vote on Dec. 11 -- that many expect her to lose -- over a proposed agreement that’d effectively stop free movement of people from the bloc.

People’s decisions to move to the U.K. are “influenced by a range of factors,” Jay Lindop, a director of the Centre for International Migration at ONS, said without elaborating. Non-EU immigration was boosted by people coming for both work and study, he said.

ONS figures show that the number of EU workers in the U.K. fell by the most on record in the three months to September, adding to worries about a worker shortage once Britain leaves the bloc on March 29. Overall, 625,000 people moved in to the U.K. in the year to June, while 351,000 left the country, the ONS said.

The jump in arrivals from outside the EU means Prime Minister Theresa May remains further from her pledge to bring overall net migration down to the “tens of thousands.” That figure, which includes the movement of British nationals, stood at 273,000 in the year through June.

