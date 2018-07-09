Just as Prime Minister Theresa May softened her plan for leaving the European Union -- a move that companies welcomed -- the resignation of the U.K.’s top Brexit officials creates new uncertainty for business.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, called the weekend resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and his deputy, Steve Baker, a “blow.” The departures came just days after May said she had secured cabinet backing for a plan to keep close ties to the European Union.

“One of the things that business welcomed on Friday was finally cabinet unity,” Fairbairn said on BBC Radio on Monday. “It’s all going to be about what happens next, because actually there were real rays of light in the conclusion from Friday.”

While business has favored greater alignment with the EU, Davis’s resignation could destabilize May’s government, creating new turmoil for companies trying to figure out how to deal with Brexit. Before May announced cabinet agreement, companies ranging from Airbus SE to Jaguar Land Rover to BMW warned of the consequences of leaving the EU with no deal or one that’s unfriendly to global businesses.

Dutch health-technology company Royal Philips NV also said over the weekend that it may move manufacturing out of the U.K., where it employs 1,500 people, in the event of a hard Brexit.

Though Davis’s departure could give May the chance to install a Brexit team that’s more attuned to business concerns, it also raises the prospect of challenges to her leadership -- prolonging the uncertainty that makes it hard for companies to plan investments.

In a sign of the fallout, investment in Britain’s financial-services firms from abroad fell 26 per cent last year, EY said in a report released Monday. During the same period, Germany experienced a 64 per cent increase, while the figure for France more than doubled.

“Investment is the biggest concern we will have at the moment,” Fairbairn said. “Businesses are holding their breath. They are hoping that this will be the beginning of momentum but they are taking decisions now, which is why it’s so urgent.”