(Bloomberg) -- Companies preparing for a rocky Brexit probably gave the U.K. economy a significant boost last quarter. Bloomberg Economics estimates that stockbuilding added 1 percentage point to growth, as manufacturers fearing possible supply disruptions hoarded goods ahead of the original March 29 deadline to leave the European Union. But with Brexit now delayed, the risk is that the same firms cause a slowdown this quarter by running down stores of unsold products.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Atkinson in London at a.atkinson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley, David Goodman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.