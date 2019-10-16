(Bloomberg) -- Brexit risks have distorted the outlook for U.K. inflation ever since the 2016 Brexit referendum. The market may be about to discover by exactly how much.

Betting on lower inflation expectations has been a painful trade for investors in recent years. The persistent high level, given a no-deal exit from the European Union would lead to a pound slump and a spike in prices, appears in contrast to the U.K.’s sagging economy.

Now, optimism in recent days for a Brexit agreement means short positions are finally starting to work out. There remains a long way to go for those bets, depending on whether a Brexit deal can be achieved.

A Brexit deal or no Brexit will see a full unwind of the net short currency positioning (which may see the pound rally by more than 5%), reducing the risk of higher inflation from food shortages and tariffs, to the benefit of short inflation positions

The Brexit premium in U.K. fixed-income markets is by far the highest in inflation breakevens, which have remained elevated since 2016 despite the impact from the fall in the pound having passed through

Annual CPI in September held at 1.7% in data Wednesday, below the Bank of England’s 2% target, and realized inflation should stay below that with underlying price pressures not showing any upward momentum

The richness of 5y5y inflation swaps at 3.6% is well above actual realized inflation, even allowing for some additional risk premium

Shorting elevated inflation markets on the currency pass-through effect has faced large liquidity risk associated with no-deal, preventing an aggressive outright fade

Buying floor options, a bet on inflation falling below a certain threshold, probably provides a better risk-reward profile against stubbornly high inflation swaps and the threat of a no-deal

The latest Brexit optimism has seen GBP 5y5y RPI swaps fall 11 basis points this month on improved sentiment in sterling, but has given back three basis points Wednesday with the Northern Irish DUP party seen resisting the latest proposals for a deal

