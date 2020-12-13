(Bloomberg) --

Post-Brexit trade talks are likely to continue after Sunday’s phone call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, officials from both sides said.

The pair are scheduled to talk by phone at noon Brussels time.

The conversation comes after Wednesday’s dinner meeting, which led both sides to warn that a deal looked unlikely. The two said they would make a decision over whether to call off the discussions by the end of the weekend.

