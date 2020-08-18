53m ago
Brexit Talks, Fed CPI Strategy, Singapore Stimulus: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.K.’s plan to phase out wage-support programs rolled out during the coronavirus crisis is pushing employers to adapt or fade away
- Brexit talks resume Tuesday, with seven weeks left for U.K. and European Union officials to reach an agreement over their future relationship
- The Fed will reveal a subtle yet profound shift in how it conducts monetary policy, embracing a more relaxed view on inflation
- Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigned after a rift with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proved impossible to repair, leaving the cabinet with a major hole in the midst of a deep recession
- Canadian immigration plummeted by almost two thirds amid border restrictions, threatening a key driver of economic growth
- Singapore announced additional support measures of S$8 billion ($5.8 billion) to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic
- The big geopolitical policy battle of the 2020 U.S. presidential election is one over which side is going to be tougher on China
- U.S. officials played damage control after trade talks with China were indefinitely delayed over the weekend, with Donald Trump praising the country’s purchases of American farm goods
- China has ramped up purchases of American crude in the lead-up to a highly-anticipated review of the trade deal between the two economic powerhouses
- The new normal of remote work has yet to reach the traders who deal with the Bank of Japan
- The U.S. failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic risks derailing the economic recovery and puts the country at a competitive disadvantage with China, ex-Fed chief Alan Greenspan said
