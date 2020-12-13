Brexit Talks Get One More Shot After Johnson Call With Brussels

Post-Brexit trade talks will continue past this weekend, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after speaking by phone on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued following their conversation, they said that “despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations” they would “go the extra mile.”

U.K. and European Union officials will now remain in Brussels, where they have been locked in talks for the past week, and try to forge a deal over the next few days.

After a disastrous dinner between the pair on Wednesday night, the two had said a deal had become unlikely. But they said Sunday’s call was “useful.”

“We discussed the major unresolved topics,” they said in their joint statement. “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

