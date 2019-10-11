(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The Brexit negotiations inched forward with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, recommending that detailed negotiations can begin in earnest. The pound and U.K. banking stocks surged.

After meeting with his U.K. counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, Barnier told ambassadors from the 27 member states there has been enough progress for talks to enter the so-called “tunnel.” That’s the process by which the two sides discuss drafts of the legal text in secret. If the ambassadors give their approval, it would be the first time such line-by-line negotiations have taken place since Boris Johnson became U.K. prime minister.

The move follows Thursday’s meeting between Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in which the two leaders said they could see a pathway to a deal. It isn’t clear what concessions were offered to break the deadlock.

Johnson had proposed to take Northern Ireland out of the EU’s customs union and give Northern Ireland’s Assembly a veto over the deal. He may now water down the veto and suggest a so-called customs partnership instead.

The two sides need to reach an agreement before next week’s EU summit and Johnson’s own Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave. Any agreement would also have to backed by Parliament in London.

Any attempt to change Johnson’s plans may run into opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party, which has so far not commented. Without a majority in Westminster, Johnson is reliant on the unionist party support to pass any legislation. Johnson has briefed DUP Leader Arlene Foster about his proposals, a U.K. official said on Friday.

In the market, many are taking these developments to be a game-changer: the pound jumped by the most over two days since 2009, while U.K. bank stocks and domestically focused equities soared. Sterling’s jump may catch out hedge funds and asset managers that have amassed a near-record short position on the British currency, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

