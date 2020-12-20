(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations between the U.K. and European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal are expected to continue tomorrow, according to a U.K. official.

The talks remain difficult with “significant differences” between the two sides, said the official. The biggest obstacles to an accord remain fishing and state aid.

Earlier on Sunday, David Frost, the U.K.’s chief negotiator, met with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

