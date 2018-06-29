(Bloomberg) -- The European Union was content to keep Brexit to the fringes of this week’s summit in Brussels. It won’t happen again.

With four months to go before the U.K. and EU’s self-imposed deadline for a deal on the divorce, officials are drawing up plans for the most intense period of negotiations since they started a year ago. European officials have told Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain risks crashing out of the bloc without a deal -- with the legal chaos that entails -- if the post-Brexit plan she will publish next month doesn’t end the impasse.

The mood is increasingly bitter and patience with May’s inability to get her warring government in line is wearing thin. On hold for now, high-level talks will get going again in mid-July once the U.K. makes its position clear.

“I don’t have to lecture Theresa May, but I would like our Britain friends to make clear their positions,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the summit. “We can’t go on to live with a split Cabinet."

Deadline Slipping

Work on the central issue of how to avoid physical checks on the Irish border -- which will become the U.K.’s frontier with the bloc -- hasn’t made any real progress since December, an EU official said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it’s the “first, second and third” priority.

Friday is the EU’s last formal gathering of leaders before they return to Brussels for a summit in October when they’re supposed to sign off the Brexit deal. But EU and U.K. officials now acknowledge privately that keeping that timetable is unlikely. That would leave parliaments on both sides less time to approve the agreement and increase the chances of a tense and uncertain final few months for businesses trying to plan.

A scaled-down summit in Salzburg, Austria, in September designated for talks on immigration and security has now been mooted as a possible Brexit crisis meeting, a second EU official said.

May is planning talks with her divided Cabinet at her countryside retreat on July 6 to thrash out an agreed vision for Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU. The details will be published the following week. Ministers are bitterly divided over how close to remain to the bloc after the split.

EU officials have already knocked down one idea that has been floated: keeping the U.K. in the single market for goods but not services. Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said the most powerful countries would reject such a move.

The day before she gathers her ministers, May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Pause in Talks

Despite repeated warnings that time is running out, the U.K. has told the EU that its officials won’t participate in any further negotiations until the week of July 16, a third EU official said. By that time, EU diplomats will have started scrutinizing Britain’s plan and assessing where there’s common ground. May is also expected to give another one of her landmark Brexit speeches, possibly in a European city, the Sun reported.

Although discussions on the future EU-U.K. relationship technically started in April, they’ve rarely moved beyond explaining each other’s positions and asking questions, the second EU official said. With another quiet period expected during August, work on drafting a joint declaration on the future relationship to sit alongside the divorce treaty may not start in earnest until September, or even after the Salzburg meeting.

As talks stalled in recent weeks, diplomats in Brussels said they feared May’s fragile grip on power would destabilize the Brexit talks further.

One EU ambassador said the passing of May’s key Brexit legislation through Parliament this month -- amid much division and threats of rebellion within her own party -- had a “calming effect for the time being.” But he said it’s now time for her government to make concrete proposals.

“If the U.K. doesn’t, the EU will,” he said.

