(Bloomberg) -- The approach of Brexit and concerns over the future of diesel vehicles pushed demand for cars in the U.K. to a six-year low last month.

Car sales dropped 3.4 percent year-on-year to 458,054 passenger vehicles as consumers stayed away from showrooms during what’s usually a strong month for new purchases because of a number plate changeover, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

“March is a key barometer for the new car market, so this fall is of clear concern,” the association’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Hawes said Thursday in a statement. “We urgently need an end to the political and economic uncertainty by removing permanently the threat of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.”

The U.K. government’s ongoing battle to find a way out of the impasse over Brexit, originally scheduled for March 29, is hurting consumer demand in a number of corners of Britain’s economy. EasyJet Plc warned this week that it was expecting a weaker summer travel season, while shares of cruise and tour provider Saga Plc fell 38 percent Thursday, partly blaming a drop in travel bookings.

