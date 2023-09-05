(Bloomberg) -- The UK is likely to reverse Brexit within two decades according to retail veteran Stuart Rose, who briefly led the remain campaign in the run-up to the 2016 referendum.

Rose said “a young man or a young woman of quite young age today” will emerge in the next 10 or 15 years to convince Britons “to come back into some sort of re-negotiated European arrangement.”

Speaking to LBC radio on Tuesday, Rose said he was “very confident that will happen” within 20 years, adding that it was “common sense.”

Rose is currently chairman of Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain, and convenience store and fuel pump operator EG Group. He has a long history in UK retail including spells as chief executive officer at Marks & Spencer Group Plc, Arcadia and Argos and chairman at Ocado Group Plc.

In 2015, Rose was appointed chair of the official remain campaign ahead of the UK’s referendum on leaving the EU. His role was cut short after comments to Members of Parliament suggesting that wages could rise if Brexit reduced the supply of labor.

