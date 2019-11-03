(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push his Brexit deal through Parliament “very fast” and avoid any further dithering if his Conservative Party wins the general election on Dec. 12, he told the Sunday Express newspaper in an interview.

The U.K. will have the chance not just to do a free trade deal with the European Union, but it can also “become the center of a great new push for global free trade” if the Tories win re-election, he was cited as saying. Johnson stopped short of committing to a firm date to leave the EU and promised a period of “prosperity not austerity.”

The Conservatives have 36% support, compared with 28% for Labour and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats were third with 17%, according to a survey carried out by ComRes for the Sunday Express. Polls in three other newspapers also put the Tories ahead.

The prime minister was also interviewed in the Sun on Sunday, which cited his plan to get Brexit done by Christmas.

