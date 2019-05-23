(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is on her way out -- the only question is when she’ll go -- and her party is bracing for a humiliating defeat in European elections on Thursday.

Key Developments:

The government is expected to announce Thursday morning whether it’s publishing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill

EU elections are under way. Results on Sunday night

Pound falls as investors brace for a hardline Brexiteer to succeed May

Duncan Smith Sees Her Replaced By Summer (10:20 a.m.)

Iain Duncan Smith, a Brexiteer and former Tory leader, said May’s successor could be in place before U.K. Parliament closes for its summer break - usually at the end of July.

“Politics is a nasty sometimes brutal, ghastly business... she has no confidence, not just within her party but in the cabinet too,” Duncan Smith told TalkRadio. “The best thing is to break away and find a new leader, someone who campaigned for Brexit and believes in Brexit in any form.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about when the new leader could be in place as the process for the leadership race takes a couple of months. The first step is for the parliamentary party to have bi-weekly ballots to whittle down the list of candidates to two. Then the final two go the 120,000 members to choose the winner.

When Will She Go? (9 a.m.)

The Times and Daily Mail report she could go on Friday, but that’s not confirmed and May’s office isn’t commenting. The election results aren’t published until Sunday night.

Another consideration is that May has agreed to meet the panel of rank-and-file lawmakers on Friday. They may decide to act then -- though so far they’ve shown reluctance to put the boot in.

