(Bloomberg) -- Justice Stephen Breyer has hired a full complement of four law clerks for the next Supreme Court term, the court confirmed Friday, in a possible signal that he doesn’t have any immediate plans to retire.

Breyer’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months. Liberal activists are calling on him to retire so President Joe Biden can nominate a successor while the Senate is in Democratic hands. Breyer, 82, has given no indication he is ready to step down.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.