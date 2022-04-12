1h ago
Brian Acker's Top Picks: April 12, 2022
BNN Bloomberg
Brian Acker's Top Picks
Brian Acker, president, CEO, and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley
FOCUS: North American large cap stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
When I was on BNN Bloomberg last March 17th, I suggested the markets, especially the U.S., would rally off the then levels (around 4,200) of the S&P 500 Index. This rally has happened to about 4,600 on this same index. We are starting first quarter ‘earning season’ with a little nervousness….Why? Year-over-year comparable numbers for most companies will not look good, many are guessing.
How will the market react to so-so fundamentals with the U.S. Federal Reserve making very hawkish comments on interest rates and quantitative ‘tightening’ to a tune of almost US$100 billion a month? This Fed action is looking very aggressive especially with the worldwide economic dashboard looking like the world economy is slowing down at a considerable speed.
Depending on macro factors, like interest rates, currency and money flows, we will probably retest EBV+5 or 4,229 as we did back in March - timing unknown. The U.S. market and world economy needs some good news for a change and we needed it now if this S&P 500 Index is going to rally to new highs. And there is a lot of potential for good news…ie., the Fed could turn on a dime and start easing again for instance, there is a peace agreement in Ukraine, etc.
However, if the S&P 500 Index starts trading below EBV+5 or 4,230 (as of last night), I would say the U.S. would be in a bear market where investment risk would increase considerably.
TOP PICKS:
Closed Friday at $252.02. Has a model price of $274.99 - That’s a 9% upside as of Friday’s computer run… I own through the Acker Finley funds
Verizon Communications (VZ NYSE)
Closed Friday at $53.53. Has a model price of $60.33 - that’s a 13% upside as of Friday’s computer run…I own through the Acker Finley funds
Closed Friday at $47.02. Has a model price of $64.02 - that’s a 36% upside as of Friday’s computer run…I own through the Acker Finley funds
PAST PICKS: March 17, 2022
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY NYSE)
- Then: $70.52
- Now: $75.80
- Return: 7%
- Total Return: 8%
Sprott Physical Gold (PHYS TSX)
- Then: $19.38
- Now: $19.59
- Return: 1%
- Total Return: 1%
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT NASD)
- Then: $131.83
- Now: $124.02
- Return: -6%
- Total Return: -6%
Total Return Average: 1%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BMY NYSE
|N
|N
|Y
|PHYS TSX
|Y
|N
|N
|TLT NASD
|Y
|N
|N