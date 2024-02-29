(Bloomberg) -- Brian Mulroney, the former Canadian prime minister who oversaw the treaty that tore down barriers to trade across North America, has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Caroline Mulroney, announced the news on social media. “He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” she wrote.

As Canada’s leader from 1984 to 1993, Mulroney built a rapport with US leaders that improved what had been a sometimes fractious relationship between neighbors. That laid the groundwork for the North American Free Trade Agreement and other major treaties on acid rain and ozone layer depletion.

While the trade pact known as NAFTA became a pillar of Canada’s economy, the Washington charm offensive that enabled it did not sit well with many Canadians, who viewed it as a surrender of sovereignty.

The environmental treaties spearheaded by Mulroney — in particular the 1991 accord on acid rain, signed with US President George H.W. Bush — came to be regarded as significant first steps toward international climate change agreements. In 2006, a panel of prominent environmentalists named Mulroney Canada’s “greenest” prime minister. In his acceptance speech, Mulroney said his ability to work closely with the US administration was crucial to his success.

“It isn’t by lecturing the Americans on their record on emissions reduction that we will succeed,” he said, “especially when our own record is nearly twice as bad as theirs.”

Mulroney’s international achievements contrasted with a more turbulent record in domestic affairs.

His government introduced a widely disliked national sales tax and embarked on an ill-fated attempt to renew Canada’s constitution. The failure of constitutional negotiations helped to revive the question of Quebec separatism, leading to a 1995 referendum in which voters rejected independence by the narrowest of margins.

A deep recession in the early 1990s proved fatal for Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives. He left office in June 1993, and months later the party was drubbed in an election, going from a parliamentary majority to just two seats. Massive budget deficits accumulated during his nine years in office left behind a debt crisis that necessitated deep spending cuts in the mid-1990s by the Liberal government of Jean Chretien.

Electrician’s Son

The son of an electrician, Mulroney was born on March 20, 1939, in the small Quebec town of Baie-Comeau, and was raised in both French and English.

He studied law at Laval University in Quebec, and was then hired by a prestigious Montreal law firm. He launched his first political leadership bid in 1976 but lost to Joe Clark, who went on to become prime minister for a short time.

Mulroney stayed in the private sector, but returned to politics to wrest the Progressive Conservative leadership from Clark in 1983. The following year, he led the party to its first majority government election victory since the 1950s.

As prime minister, Mulroney quickly befriended then-US President Ronald Reagan, a relationship that paved the way for a free trade agreement that was later expanded to include Mexico.

In one 1985 meeting that became known as the Shamrock Summit due to their shared Irish backgrounds, Mulroney and Reagan famously sang When Irish Eyes Are Smiling on stage. The performance was supposed to symbolize the strong partnership between the two countries; critics saw it as evidence of Mulroney’s docility toward the US.

NAFTA Agreement

The NAFTA accord signed in the early 1990s brought Canada new export opportunities, made its businesses more competitive and helped attract foreign investment. It was renegotiated under US President Donald Trump and renamed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Mulroney pushed through reforms at home to address budget deficits and boost productivity. Working with Finance Minister Michael Wilson, he replaced a manufacturers’ sales tax with a broader value-added sales tax called the Goods and Services Tax. It was praised by economists but proved deeply unpopular with the public, who saw it as a new levy on everything from food to haircuts, and created turmoil within his party.

Mulroney’s failed attempts to solve the country’s constitutional impasse, which had begun with Quebec’s election of a separatist governmen in the 1970s and the province’s refusal to endorse an updated constitution in 1982, also lessened his popularity. Mulroney had hoped to repair national unity by bringing Quebec fully into the constitution, but his effort backfired and only reinvigorated Quebec’s separatist movement.

In 1987, he negotiated an agreement, known as the Meech Lake Accord, with the 10 provincial premiers that would have given a distinct constitutional status to Quebec. The agreement, which needed to be ratified by provincial legislatures, fell apart in 1990 when Manitoba and Newfoundland failed to approve it. Two years later, a second attempt, known as the Charlottetown Accord, was rejected in a national referendum.

Deep Divisions

Those failures caused deep divisions both within the country and in Mulroney’s party. A one-time key ally, Lucien Bouchard, left to found the separatist Bloc Quebecois and many conservatives in the western provinces flocked to the populist Reform Party.

Mulroney chose to retire before the 1993 election. Kim Campbell, who was chosen as his successor and was Canada’s first female prime minister, wasn’t able to reverse the party’s downward spiral, and the rival Liberal Party won the first of four straight election victories.

Mulroney’s legacy was tarnished by allegations of wrongdoing. A public inquiry concluded in 2010 that he’d acted “inappropriately” by accepting cash from German-Canadian arms lobbyist Karlheinz Schreiber after he left office as prime minister, in large part because the payments were never disclosed until years after the fact. But no charges were ever laid.

After leaving office in 1993, Mulroney joined the Ogilvy Renault law firm and took on corporate roles at companies including Quebecor Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp.

Mulroney and his wife Mila had four children — Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas. Caroline launched her own political career and in 2018 made an unsuccessful bid to lead Ontario’s provincial Progressive Conservative party. Today, she’s a cabinet minister under Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

