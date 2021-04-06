(Bloomberg) -- A man who worked for an energy trader based in Europe admitted paying more than $22 million in bribes to government officials in Ecuador to win business from state-owned Petroecuador.

Raymond Kohut, 68, admitted that from 2012 to 2020 he and his bosses at the trading company conspired to pay the bribes. Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, didn’t identify the company Kohut worked for.

”The defendant and others are charged as being part of a bribery and money-laundering conspiracy to, among other things, pay more than $22 million in bribes to Ecuadorian government officials in winning business related to the purchase of oil products” from Petroecuador, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Bini said in a hearing held over video conference.

Adam Fels, a lawyer for Kohut, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Kohut, who lives on Long Island, New York, faces more than two decades in prison under U.S. sentencing guidelines.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.