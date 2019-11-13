(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s second-largest listed construction firm dropped the most in almost 13 years on Wednesday over a bribery allegation.

Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Pcl fell as much as 23%, the biggest slide since December 2006, after the National Anti-Corruption Commission said it’s seeking charges against the firm’s President Pakpoom Srichamni, and others, over the claims.

The complaint relates to a bribe of 20 million baht ($661,000) paid to four government officials, to allow three ships to use a port the vessels were too big for, the agency said in a statement.

The commission said the ships were carrying equipment for a power plant being built by a Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction-led consortium.

The firm faked a document to facilitate the payment to the government officials, according to the anti-graft agency.

The company declined to comment immediately when reached by telephone.

“The bribery case has probably forced some funds to cut their holdings of the stock because of corporate governance policies,” said Kowit Pongwinyoo, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Co. in Bangkok. “This is a knee-jerk reaction as the company’s fundamentals remain unaffected and the case will take some time to be finalized.”

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction’s biggest individual shareholder with a 4.7% stake, the firm’s website shows.

The stock ended the day down 19.6% at 14.40 baht per share.

