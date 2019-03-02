(Bloomberg) -- Looming bribery charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be enough to swing April’s election to the center-left opposition, according to polls after the attorney general said he’s considering prosecuting the premier.

Polls released Friday night showed the Blue & White bloc led by ex-military chief of staff Benny Gantz and former Finance Minister Yair Lapid positioned to form a center-left government after April’s vote with 61 seats in parliament, compared with 59 likely to back a right-wing government led by Netanyahu’s Likud party. Before Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit’s announcement Thursday evening, polls had projected Netanyahu would form the next government atop a 61-seat bloc.

Mandelblit said he’s considering charging the prime minister with bribery, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly advancing the interests of the country’s biggest telecommunications company -- controlled by a Netanyahu friend -- in exchange for positive news coverage. He’s also weighing fraud and breach of trust charges in two other cases of alleged favor-trading. He won’t make a final decision until Netanyahu has a chance to present his side in a hearing, a process that can take months -- and surely won’t be finished before the April 9 vote.

“You have hurt the image of public service and public faith in it," Mandelblit wrote in his decision. “You acted amid a conflict of interest, you abused your authority while taking into account other considerations that relate to your personal interests and the interests of your family. You corrupted public servants working under you."

Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing, describing the charges as a witch hunt by left-wing opponents who can’t defeat him at the ballot box. Responding Thursday night, he accused investigators of giving in to political pressure and rushing the announcement to influence voters.

“There’s one goal – to overthrow the right-wing government I lead and replace it with a left-wing government,” he said in a prime-time TV address. “The main idea is to influence the election.”

Losing Support

It’s the first time a sitting Israeli leader has ever come so near to criminal charges. Netanyahu has said he won’t step down unless convicted, and legally he can stay in office until the appeals process is exhausted. But if the nation’s top prosecutor believes the case is strong enough to file charges, it could erode the prime minister’s support to the point where he loses the election, or concludes he has to resign.

“Now for the first time we have a comprehensive, formal, factual foundation, and if anything this might have an effect on public opinion,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute. “From a normative and moral and ethical standpoint, the right thing would be for the prime minister to step aside and try to clear his name in the courts.”

Gantz, speaking after Netanyahu’s remarks, called on Netanyahu to resign and said he wouldn’t sit in a government with him, whatever the election result.

Polls Friday night on the Kan public broadcaster and Channel 13 both showed a swing of two votes from right to left, which could allow Gantz to form the next government. According to the Kan poll, 36 percent of respondents think Netanyahu should resign now and 32 percent think he should step down if he’s indicted after his hearing. However, 42 percent believed Netanyahu’s claim that Mandelblit’s announcement of potential charges was politically motivated.

Longtime Leader

Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term, and if he hangs on he could become his country’s longest-serving leader later this year. He has built his rule on an unmatched skill at political maneuvering, preferring coalitions with nationalist and religious parties when possible, but gravitating toward more moderate alliances when politically expedient.

Supporters admire his articulate and tenacious defense of Israel’s security, and diplomatic achievements that eluded predecessors, including the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem last year.

The corruption investigation began in 2016 and expanded from gifts of cigars and champagne to regulatory decisions that reshaped the country’s communications landscape. Testimony from three former close aides was crucial in building the case against Netanyahu.

The prime minister had moved up the election from November, in part to forestall Mandeblit’s decision. He argued that announcing an indictment before the election -- and before his hearing could be completed -- would prejudice voters.

Others said voters deserved to have as much information as possible before the election, and argued that it was Netanyahu’s own decision to advance the vote that dictated Mandelblit’s timing.

Israel in recent years has grown accustomed to seeing its senior officials investigated and even sitting in the dock. Its last four prime ministers have all been probed, and Netanyahu’s immediate predecessor, Ehud Olmert, was sent to jail for bribery, though he stepped down while fighting the charges. Former President Moshe Katsav served five years in prison for rape.

