(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s BRICS summit concluded with an invitation to Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran to join the emerging-market bloc. If confirmed, it would lead to the enlargement of the group to 11 countries from five, increasing its coverage to 46% of the world’s population and 37% of global gross domestic product. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, of those nations only Argentina can be considered a democracy — albeit a flawed one. That means the enlargement would leave the group dominated by non-democratic countries, with seven of them headed by hybrid or authoritarian regimes.

