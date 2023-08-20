(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support for an expansion of the BRICS group of emerging market powers, which will gather for its annual summit in Johannesburg this week.

“An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations which share a common desire to have a more balanced world order,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. The summit will be attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and more than 30 African heads of state, as well as others from the Global South.

The leaders of BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are due to hold three days of talks starting Aug. 22, with a possible expansion high on the agenda. More than 20 nations have formally applied to join, Ramaphosa said.

Formed officially in 2009-10, BRICS has struggled to have the kind of geopolitical influence that matches its collective economic reach. The bloc’s current members represent more than 42% of the world’s population and account for 23% of global gross domestic product and 18% of trade.

Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa’s foreign policy will be driven by its national interest and that it favors a negotiated settlement to Russia’s war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

“While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers,” he said. “Our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development.”

Other speech highlights:

The BRICS summit will be preceded by a state visit to South Africa by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, during which several agreements will be signed.

South Africa wants to build a partnership between BRICS and Africa to to bolster trade and investment.

A European Union-South Africa summit will be held in South Africa later this year.

South Africa will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 nations in 2025.

South Africa has invited more than 30 African trade ministers and senior US administration and congressional representatives to the the African Growth and Opportunity Act forum scheduled for November

