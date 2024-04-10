(Bloomberg) -- The costs to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, and where the funds will come from, are still very much up in the air. That uncertainty has led Moody’s Ratings to lower its outlook on the state transportation agency.

The Maryland Transportation Authority’s outlook is moved to negative from stable, given “the uncertainty around the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s replacement project’s costs, including their funding, and timing,” wrote Cintia Nazima, a Moody’s analyst. “Any negative impact from the replacement project would be on top of financial metrics that were expected to narrow from capital investments prior to the loss of the bridge.”

The 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) bridge was a major commuter thoroughfare in Baltimore that collapsed on March 26 after a cargo ship rammed into it, killing six construction workers who were on the bridge at the time. Shipping traffic was halted at one of the busiest ports on the US East Coast and major highway traffiic surrounding Baltimore was disrupted.

The Biden administration has been urging Congress to fully fund the reconstruction of the bridge. In response, the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus has released a series of demands, including waiving environmental and union wage regulations, before it will support funding.

Moody’s left intact an Aa2 rating on the authority’s revenue bonds which covers about $2.2 billion of unpaid debt. The rating “reflects the essentiality of the authority’s road network, the fundamental strength of the service area and its history of strong financial and operational management and performance,” Nazima wrote.

The ratings company expects that MDTA will be able to recapture most of the Key Bridge’s toll revenue — which made up 7% of total toll revenue in 2023 — as traffic will be diverted to two MDTA-owned tunnels.

The Maryland Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

