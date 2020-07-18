(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Bridgepoint has approached the English Football Association with an offer to buy a large minority stake in the Women’s Super League, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Bridgepoint proposed investing in a new company that owns the commercial rights to top-tier women’s club soccer in England, according to Sky. The FA and the league’s 12 member clubs would also own stakes in the proposed structure, the report said.

The approach comes as the Premier League, which runs the top division of men’s soccer, continues to consider taking control of the women’s league.

Sports competitions have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and soccer matches in England currently take place in empty stadiums. The Football Association is planning for potential losses stemming from the outbreak of 300 million pounds ($377 million).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.