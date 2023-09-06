(Bloomberg) -- Bridgepoint Group Plc has agreed to acquire infrastructure investor Energy Capital Partners, as the UK private equity firm moves to diversify its strategy mix.

The cash and stock deal values Summit, New Jersey-based ECP at £835 million ($1 billion) including debt, according to a statement on Wednesday. ECP will continue to operate under its current brand.

“Having the right scale is important in an industry like this when you go in front of some of the largest investors,” Bridgepoint Chairman William Jackson said in an interview. “With this deal, we have an interesting proposition which not many middle-market focused firms are able to offer to our investors.”

Bloomberg News reported last year that Bridgepoint was in talks to acquire ECP, which was founded in 2005 and manages about $20 billion in assets. It invests across the energy transition sector in North America, including in power generation, battery storage and renewables.

Green Dealmaking

ECP’s holdings include a portion of Calpine Corp., which describes itself as the largest US generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources.

Demand for such assets is growing as the world continues to shift from traditional fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. Meanwhile, in the US, the Biden administration’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act has created tax incentives that have boosted the green energy industry.

Bridgepoint said the takeover by will allow ECP to explore expansion into other regions, including Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as launch of a new open-ended core infrastructure vehicle.

“As a firm which is dominant in the US, combining with someone like Bridgepoint, which has deep relations in the continent, gives us the ability to better tap the opportunities available today in Europe,” Doug Kimmelman, ECP’s senior partner and founder, said in an interview Wednesday. Kimmelman will continue to run ECP’s operations and will also join Bridgepoint’s executive team.

One-Stop Shop

Investors are increasingly dedicating money to larger private equity firms that can offer a “one-stop shop” through a range of strategies, rather than doling out smaller chunks of money to an array of different firms. Major firms like Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. and EQT AB already have dedicated infrastructure businesses that account for some of their biggest transactions.

On Monday, European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said it will expand in infrastructure with a deal for Amsterdam-based DIF Capital Partners that’s valued at roughly €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

“We will continue to see more consolidation in the private equity sector as scale becomes important and having multiple strategies under a single platform gains more significance,” Kimmelman said.

Buyback Plan

The ECP deal is expected to close within four to six months and will be immediately accretive for Bridgepoint investors, according to Wednesday’s statement. ECP employees will as a group become one of Bridgepoint’s largest shareholders, owning 19% to 25% of the firm, depending on whether certain milestones are reached.

Along with the deal, Bridgepoint is splitting the roles of chief executive officer and chairman. Jackson will continue to chair the firm’s board and focus on its core private equity business, while group managing partner Raoul Hughes will become CEO on Oct. 1.

Bridgepoint also on Wednesday announced a new £50 million share buyback program. The company rose as much as 3.3% in early trading. The stock was up 2.9% at 9:10 a.m. in London, giving Bridgepoint a market value of £1.4 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA and Campbell Lutyens advised Bridgepoint, while Bank of America Corp. worked with ECP.

(Updates with details of deal, quotes throughout)

