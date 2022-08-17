(Bloomberg) --

Bridgewater Associates has unwound most of its huge short wagers against European stocks.

The world’s biggest hedge fund has cut its disclosed short positions to $845 million from as much as $10.5 billion in June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from regulatory filings. The firm is still shorting three companies in Europe, down from 28 at one stage.

Short sellers try to profit from declining stock prices by selling borrowed shares and buying them back when they fall. It’s not clear if Bridgewater’s bets were meant to profit directly from any decline or to hedge other parts of its portfolio. The total short wagers could still be higher as funds are only required to disclose major positions.

Earlier this year, a numbers of funds mounted bets against stocks at a time of growing concern about rising interest rates and inflation, alongside a rout in technology shares that burned other managers. The Euro Stoxx 600 index of European equities has declined about 9.5% since the start of the year, though after reaching a low on July 5 it’s since risen about 10%. Bridgewater’s remaining shorts in Europe are against Air Liquide SA, Banco Santander SA and ING Groep NV.

Bridgewater’s flagship Pure Alpha II fund was up 21.5% through July, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked for anonymity to discuss private data.

A representative for Bridgewater, which manages about $150 billion using quantitative models, declined to comment.

Bridgewater has previously built major bets against firms in the region on several occasions. It amassed a $14 billion position against European companies in 2020 and before that, a $22 billion bet in 2018.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.