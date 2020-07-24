(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, said it’s planning job cuts because it won’t need the same number of support staff as more employees work from home and new technologies are changing the types of people it needs to serve clients.

“While this will produce more than normal attrition in terms of people leaving the firm this year, it won’t be greatly more than normal and we will continue to invest and hire in key areas,” Bridgewater said in an emailed statement Friday. Departing employees will get “generous severance and extended health coverage,” the Westport, Connecticut-based firm said.

The firm has already laid off several dozen of its 1,580 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported. Cuts affect employees in research, client services, recruitment and other departments, according to the newspaper.

Assets at the firm founded by Ray Dalio fell to $138 billion at the end of April from $163 billion at the end of February, after the Covid-19 pandemic struck at what Bridgewater called “the worst possible moment.” Bridgewater’s Pure Alpha II fund dropped 20.6% for the first half of the year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.