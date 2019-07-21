(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater’s flagship Pure Alpha fund lost 4.9% in the six months through June as equity and bond markets rose on hopes of looser monetary policy, the Financial Times reported.

Fund attempts to benefit by predicting macro-economic trends

Fund is now down 1.45% year-to-date after paring first-half losses in July

Pure Alpha had 14.6% returns net of fees in 2018

All-Weather fund rose 13% through June

