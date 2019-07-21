12m ago
Bridgewater Pure Alpha Fund Lost 4.9% in First Half: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater’s flagship Pure Alpha fund lost 4.9% in the six months through June as equity and bond markets rose on hopes of looser monetary policy, the Financial Times reported.
- Fund attempts to benefit by predicting macro-economic trends
- Fund is now down 1.45% year-to-date after paring first-half losses in July
- Pure Alpha had 14.6% returns net of fees in 2018
- All-Weather fund rose 13% through June
To contact the reporter on this story: Lee Spears in New York at lspears3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.