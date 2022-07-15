(Bloomberg) -- A giant bet against European stocks by Bridgewater Associates is starting to pay off.

The world’s biggest hedge fund firm now has about $9.4 billion worth of wagers against 26 companies in Europe’s large-cap Euro Stoxx 50 index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since Bridgewater’s initial bets were disclosed last month, the gauge has lagged major equity benchmarks in the US, the UK and Japan.

A protracted global equity selloff combined with a worsening economic outlook, exacerbated by an energy crisis and political turmoil, has created fertile ground for these bearish wagers in Europe. And Bridgewater’s call against the region’s largest companies is already bearing fruit.

The US firm has made large wagers against ASML Holding NV, TotalEnergies SE, SAP SE and Siemens AG, which have all underperformed the Euro Stoxx 50 over the past month, with Sanofi the only stock among its biggest shorts to rise.

Short sellers seek to capitalize on falling stock prices by selling borrowed shares and buying them back at lower values. The positions could be aimed at pure profit, or form part of a broader hedging strategy at the firm, which uses quantitative models to invest.

A spokesperson for Bridgewater, the firm founded by Ray Dalio, declined to comment on individual short positions.

It’s not clear exactly when Bridgewater, which manages about $150 billion in assets, started shorting the European stocks as hedge funds don’t have to disclose smaller bets. Its flagship Pure Alpha II fund posted a 32% gain in the first half of this year, Bloomberg News reported this month.

This isn’t the first time Bridgewater has made a big bet against European stocks. It caused a stir in 2018 with a $22 billion short position against some of the region’s biggest companies, followed by wagers worth $14 billion that also included ASML and SAP in 2020.

