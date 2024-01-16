(Bloomberg) -- Investors’ bets on a series of interest-rate cuts in the US could prove risky, Bridgewater Associates Co-Chief Investment Officer Greg Jensen warned, joining other finance executives who have said such an outlook could be mistaken.

Jensen was both “impressed and surprised” at the resilience of financial markets last year as the Federal Reserve hiked rates to their highest level in decades, he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is concerned, though, that assets prices are now signaling that investors are assuming inflation will drop soon, allowing the Federal Reserve to quickly cut rates.

“The markets are pricing in the perfect conditions: lower inflation allowing in easing without a recession,” Jensen said. “We’ve got pretty much the perfect scenario priced in, which is both impressive and a concern going forward.”

Money markets are betting on six quarter-point reductions at the Federal Reserve this year and more than a 50% chance of a seventh move, according to swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. The first such cut is expected by May.

Jensen’s comments echo those of BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, who argued it won’t be that easy for the Fed to achieve its targets for inflation.

“I’m a little worried we’re sort of priced for near perfection, sort of almost a perfect soft landing where inflation is gone as a problem,” Hildebrand said from the event on Monday. “At some point we’re going to realize that it’s not that easy to stabilize to the 2% inflation targets that central banks are looking for, and so the optimism in rates in the US in particular is probably overdone.”

Jensen said investors aren’t assigning any risk premium to US assets. He argued that thinking “has a lot of issues” given the country’s growing tensions with China and the risks arising from the upcoming presidential election.

This year will likely be the year that investors have to deal with artificial intelligence being used in a highly destructive way, Jensen added, noting that there could be a rise in political hacking or cyber crime as a result.

“Those are all the things we’d be a little worried about,” Jensen said.

