(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer Dave McCormick delivered a televised Christmas greeting to Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday as he weighs a U.S. Senate campaign.

The 30-second spot, paid for by the Friends of Dave McCormick Exploratory Committee, shows the Republican standing in front of a Christmas tree as he recounts how his father sent him a yuletide fir from the family tree farm while he was serving in Iraq.

The ad ends with the message: “From your home to that desert, Christmas is full of unexpected blessings. May God Bless you and yours. Merry Christmas.”

McCormick, 56, a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary, is close to announcing his campaign, according to Jim Schultz, a former lawyer in the Trump administration who has been encouraging McCormick to run. If he does, McCormick would join a crowded field that includes celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, who hosts the “Dr. Oz” show.

Bridgewater, based in Westport, Connecticut, is the world’s biggest hedge fund, with about $150 billion of assets under management.

