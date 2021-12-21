42m ago
Bridgewater’s McCormick Airs Christmas Ad Ahead of Potential Senate Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer Dave McCormick delivered a televised Christmas greeting to Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday as he weighs a U.S. Senate campaign.
The 30-second spot, paid for by the Friends of Dave McCormick Exploratory Committee, shows the Republican standing in front of a Christmas tree as he recounts how his father sent him a yuletide fir from the family tree farm while he was serving in Iraq.
The ad ends with the message: “From your home to that desert, Christmas is full of unexpected blessings. May God Bless you and yours. Merry Christmas.”
McCormick, 56, a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary, is close to announcing his campaign, according to Jim Schultz, a former lawyer in the Trump administration who has been encouraging McCormick to run. If he does, McCormick would join a crowded field that includes celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, who hosts the “Dr. Oz” show.
Read more: Bridgewater CEO Clashes With Dalio Over China Before Senate Race
Bridgewater, based in Westport, Connecticut, is the world’s biggest hedge fund, with about $150 billion of assets under management.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
