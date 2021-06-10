The receiver in control of embattled Bay Street lender Bridging Finance Inc. has raised red flags over transactions involving the lender’s top client and said tens of thousands of company emails have been deleted, according to the latest report on its work.

The June 9 filing by PricewaterhouseCoopers paints the picture of an arduous task in getting to the bottom of what transpired at the lender and what the future holds for unitholders in its investment funds.

Here are some of the key takeaways from PwC’s report. None of the allegations or claims have been tested or proven in a court.