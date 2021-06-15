Bright Health Seeks to Go Public at Around $14 Billion Value

(Bloomberg) -- Bright Health Group Inc., a digital health platform, is seeking as much as $1.38 billion in its initial public offering.

The Minneapolis-based company plans to sell 60 million shares at $20 to $23 apiece, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the top-end of the range, the company would have a market value of $14.4 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing. The filing confirmed a Bloomberg News report.

The company counts venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates among biggest shareholders, the prospectus showed.

Bright Health said it will use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowing, acquire or invest in complementary businesses and for general corporate purposes.

Co-founded in 2015 by Bob Sheehy, the former chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance business of UnitedHealth Group Inc.,Bright Health is a medical-service provider that has been growing by acquisitions. The company, after consolidating the finances of some of the transactions, has yet to achieve profitability, the prospectus showed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc are leading the share sale. Bright Health will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHG.

