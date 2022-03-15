(Bloomberg) -- Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year under a bipartisan proposal that passed the Senate on Tuesday.

Senator Marco Rubio’s legislation would make Daylight Saving Time, which most states observe for eight months out of 12, permanent across the country. This year, it began on March 13 and will last until November 6.

“Hopefully this is the year that this gets done and, pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come,” Rubio said on the Senate floor.

If the bill becomes law, its implementation would be delayed until November 2023 to give airlines and other transit systems time to adjust their schedules. Similar legislation was introduced in the House last year but has not received consideration.

