(Bloomberg) -- Brighton Park Capital, the growth-equity firm led by General Atlantic alum Mark Dzialga, has closed its second fund and it’s oversubscribed with $1.8 billion in capital commitments, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Similar to its predecessor fund, Brighton Park Capital Fund II LP will invest in early stage software, health care and technology-enabled services industries. The fund, which had targeted $1.5 billion, received financial support from existing and new investors including endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension funds, family offices and financial institutions.

“Brighton Park navigated the software meltdown that has been experienced in the past year by avoiding investing in large loss-making hypergrowth companies and shunning the unicorn chasing pursued by so many growth and venture capital firms,” Dzialga said in an email.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm manages more than $3.5 billion in assets, according to a person familiar with that matter who asked not to be identified because it was private.

This year, Brighton Park has invested in TheMathCompany, Darktrace and Coralogix, according to the firm’s website. It also announced a follow-on investment in AppViewX.

“Our strategy is to invest in entrepreneurial growth companies, where founders and CEOs want the support of former operators who have the practical experience, relationships and scar tissue to help them make better decisions,” Dzialga said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.