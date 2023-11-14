(Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Brinley Partners, led by co-founders Kerry Dolan and Kirsten Hagen, is seeking to raise at least $1 billion for its second private credit fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based firm, which counts pension fund British Columbia Investment Management Corp. as a seed investor, has begun discussions with potential backers about the vehicle known as Brinley Private Debt Fund II, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information. The firm’s first fund has posted a 13% internal rate of return after fees as of September 30, according to a document shared with prospective investors.

“Private credit offers an attractive investment opportunity with compelling risk-adjusted returns and advantages for LPs relative to the public markets and other alternative asset classes,” the firm said in a presentation to investors. The document also highlights receding risk appetite from banks, a record amount of dry power among buyout firms, certainty of execution versus broadly syndicated loans and low default rates as factors supporting private credit.

Brinley has invested about $3 billion, including leverage, since inception and typically makes commitments of as much as $250 million to any individual deal, according to one of the people. The firm focuses on first-lien and unitranche loans to companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $40 million, most of which are private equity-owned, the person added.

A representative for Brinley Partners declined to comment.

Founded in 2021, Brinley also invests in revolvers, second-lien loans, high yield bonds and preferred equity, and targets sectors including technology, healthcare, financial services, industrials and business services, its website shows. Its name was inspired by Brinley Hall, where one of the first US National Woman’s Rights Conventions was held in October 1850.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.