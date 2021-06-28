(Bloomberg) -- Brisbane is Australia’s fourth regional capital city to enter a lockdown as the nation struggles to contain a spread of the delta coroanvirus variant.

The Queensland capital city, along with other areas of Southeast Queensland state and the more remote regions of Townsville city, Palm Island and Magnetic Island, will enter a three-day lockdown from 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We need to go hard and we need to go fast,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday after two new local cases were recorded from the previous day. “There will be a lockdown for three days and I don’t want it to be 30 days.”

The city joins Sydney, Perth and Darwin in entering lockdowns that restrict movement except for essential reasons such as shopping and exercise. Contact tracers around the nation are battling to keep up with a growing list of exposure sites, including some domestic Virgin Australia flights after a cabin crew member tested positive.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.