(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. agreed to buy radiological drug developer RayzeBio Inc. for about $4.1 billion, the latest deal in a buying spree to bolster its pipeline.

Bristol will pay $62.50 a share for San Diego-based RayzeBio, which is targeting a variety of tumors in the lung, pancreas, liver and other organs with radioactive drugs, according to a statement Tuesday. That’s more than double the company’s Friday closing price of $30.57.

RayzeBio jumped 98% before US markets opened. If the gain holds into regular trading hours, it will be the company’s biggest since the shares began trading in September. Bristol shares were little changed in premarket trading in New York.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Boerner hinted that Bristol was still on the hunt for deals last week when the company agreed to pay $14 billion for schizophrenia drug developer Karuna Therapeutics Inc. With RayzeBio, Bristol is rounding out its portfolio with drugs that target cancer with tumor-killing radiation.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly interested in drugs that can precisely deliver medication to tumors, while leaving surrounding tissues relatively unscathed. The approach, similar to that employed by the antibody-drug conjugates made by Pfizer Inc. acquisition Seagen, is seen leading to higher efficacy with fewer side effects.

Bristol is also getting $500 million in cash with the purchase, making it worth $3.6 billion net.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

(Adds detail from the third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.