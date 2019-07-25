(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s results topped Wall Street estimates in the second quarter even as the drugmaker, which has bet heavily on cancer therapies to kickstart its growth, suffered a setback for its biggest-selling oncology medicine.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.18 a share, up 17% from a year earlier and topping the $1.07 expected on average by analysts. The drugmaker also beat sales estimates, bringing in $6.27 billion, up 10% from the same period a year earlier and beating expectations of $6.11 billion.

The drugmaker also said in a statement it was increasing its forecast for 2019 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.20 to $4.30, up from the previous $4.10 to $4.20. Analysts have been expecting earnings of $4.19 a share for the year.

Shares of Bristol-Myers were down 0.8% to $42.90 in premarket trading on Thursday. Bristol-Myers shares had declined as much as 4% in late trading on Wednesday after news of the failed drug trial.

Though much of the second quarter’s gains were attributed to the immunotherapy drug Opdivo, Bristol-Myers reported disappointing trial results Wednesday that could undermine the medicine’s position in the burgeoning market for innovative cancer treatments.

Bristol-Myers said in a statement after the close of regular trading on Wednesday that a combination of Opdivo and chemotherapy didn’t extend the lives of patients with a deadly form of lung cancer in a statistically significant way over chemotherapy on its own. The drug was being tested in patients as a first treatment.

“This is not what we hoped for, but it’s consistent” with competing treatments that harness the immune system to fight cancer, said Fouad Namouni, head of oncology development, in an interview.

In a separate study evaluating Opdivo with low-dose Yervoy, another immunotherapy treatment, certain trial participants saw improved survival rates. Namouni said that was “very, very good news for patients.”

Sales of Opdivo increased 12% year-over-year to $1.82 billion in the second quarter, slightly outpacing analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. However, as the drug’s growth begins to taper, investors are concerned that it could lose market share to Merck & Co.’s rival treatment Keytruda.

Though investors are focused on Opdivo, sales of the lucrative blood thinner Eliquis jumped 24% to $2.04 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eliquis this year surpassed Opdivo to become Bristol-Myers’s top-selling drug.

Bristol-Myers is in the middle of absorbing drugmaker Celgene Corp., which it agreed to buy earlier this year for about $74 billion. Last month, it agreed to divest Celgene’s blockbuster psoriasis pill Otezla in order to appease antitrust regulators’ concerns and close their planned merger. The deal is expected to close late this year or in the beginning of 2020, the company said.

