(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb sold $13 billion of bonds to help finance its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc., a deal that gathered orders exceeding $85 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The drugmaker priced US investment-grade bonds in nine parts, with the longest portion, a 40-year note, yielding 125 basis points over Treasuries, after initial discussions for around 160 basis points, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The transaction, which followed investor calls on Tuesday, is the biggest since Pfizer Inc. sold $31 billion in May 2023.

Bristol Myers agreed to buy Karuna — a schizophrenia drug developer — for $14 billion in December, while it announced its plan to acquire radiological drug developer RayzeBio for $4.1 billion during the same month.

The acquisitions have weighed on Bristol Myers’ credit rating, which was lowered by S&P Global Ratings, while Moody’s Investors Service put the company on negative outlook, signaling a downgrade is possible in the medium term.

Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group managed the deal.

Bristol Myers joined four other companies in selling high-grade bonds on Wednesday, including a two-part offering from Cardinal Health and an AT1 bond sale by BNP Paribas, the French bank’s second visit to the US debt capital market this week.

