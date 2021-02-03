(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has clinched a deal with The Rockefeller University for the rights to a Covid-19 therapy that combines two antibodies, the drugmaker said Wednesday.

Rockefeller launched the experimental treatment into human trials in mid-January. The agreement grants Bristol Myers an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize the therapy globally.

Monoclonal antibody treatments mimic proteins the body naturally makes to repel viruses. They are some of the few therapeutics to be successfully developed to prevent patients with early symptoms of Covid-19 from progressing to the hospital setting.

Preclinical data has shown that the Rockefeller treatment could be effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, the company said in a statement. Mutations originating in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil have spurred worldwide concerns that available vaccines might not be as effective in overcoming the virus.

The antibody combo is studied both as an intravenous infusion and as a shot administered under the skin. Should Bristol Myers succeed in developing the latter, it could have an an advantage in the broader field of monoclonal antibodies, since most require patients to go to infusion centers to receive hours-long IVs.

Eli Lilly & Co. is also working on a subcutaneously formulation of its antibody treatment.

In November, U.S. regulators authorized drugs from Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for emergency-use. Other biopharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and its partner Vir Biotechnology Inc. have also joined the antibody development race.

