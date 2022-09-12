Bristol-Myers Jumps Most Since 2014 After Its Psoriasis Drug Won Regulator Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares gained the most in eight years after the company’s psoriasis drug won approval from US regulators, the latest step in a bid to diversify beyond blockbuster products such as Eliquis.

Deucravacitinib, to be sold under the brand name Sotyktu, was cleared for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, according to a statement Saturday. Bristol hopes to eventually treat other autoimmune conditions, such as lupus and inflammatory bowel disease, which could make it a lucrative product. An annual supply will cost almost $75,000.

Shares of Bristol rose as much as 8.3% at the market open in New York, the most intraday since October, 2014. They had gained 13% this year through Friday’s close.

Sotyktu blocks TYK2, a molecule that instructs the body to mount an immune response. It’s one of a highly anticipated class of drugs that promise targeted treatment for diseases that occur when a person’s immune system is overly aggressive and attacks the body’s own cells in addition to invaders such as viruses.

“This is what one could call pipeline in a pill,” said Bristol’s Chief Medical Officer Samit Hirawat.

Sotyktu will not carry a black box warning, the US Food and Drug Adminstration’s strongest communication of potential risks. Analysts were closely watching the safety language in the drug’s label since such warnings have hampered other promising autoimmune drugs.

The label is “close to the best case scenario,” Citi analyst Andrew Baum wrote in a note to clients. Shares of Ventyx Bioscience, a biotech company pursuing TYK2 drugs, soared as much as 67.14%.

Bristol will try to unseat Amgen Inc.’s Otezla, a top-selling psoriasis pill that Sotyktu bested in clinical trials. Shares of Amgen fell as much as 4.3%. Convincing health insurers to cover Sotyktu will take time, said Bristol Chief Commercialization Officer Chris Boerner.

Bristol is trying to ramp up sales of newer treatments like Sotyktu before huge medicines such as Eliquis face competition.

