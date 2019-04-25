(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s blockbuster blood thinner trounced sales estimates in the first quarter, as the company prepares to bring recently acquired Celgene Corp. into the fold.

While investors have recently focused on cancer drug Opdivo, sales of anticoagulant Eliquis were up 28 percent to $1.92 billion in the quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $1.8 billion.

For many investors, the quarter’s results are merely a placeholder after Bristol-Myers won a shareholder vote this month to approve its roughly $74 billion takeover of Celgene, paving the way to close the largest pharmaceutical deal in history.

With attention turned to the drugmaker’s place in a competitive cancer market, Eliquis has quietly become a juggernaut. “Eliquis has probably beaten market expectations most quarters,” said John Elicker, senior vice president of corporate affairs, in an interview. “It’s an incredible success story.”

Sales of the cancer drug Opdivo were $1.8 billion, shy of the average estimate of $1.85 billion. Though the drug saw 20 percent growth in the U.S., investors are concerned with its ability to maintain market share against Merck & Co.’s rival treatment Keytruda.

Bristol-Myers shares, which had fallen 14 percent this year as of Wednesday’s close, were higher by 1.4 percent in premarket trading. The stock has traded near its lowest in more than five years partly due to investor skepticism about the Celgene takeover.

Bristol-Myers maintained its adjusted earnings-per-share forecast of $4.10 to $4.20.

