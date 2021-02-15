(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi were ordered to pay the state of Hawaii more than $834 million for illegally marketing their blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix in a manner that put some users’ lives at risk.Judge Dean Ochiai in Honolulu concluded Monday the drugmakers misleadingly marketed Plavix and failed to properly warn consumers in the state about its health risks. The companies produce the medicine as part of a joint venture.The $834 million was awarded as a civil penalty for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi’s violation of Hawaii’s consumer-protection laws through their improper Plavix marketing campaigns.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors’ lawyers showed the companies didn’t properly disclose the blood thinner was ineffective for as many as 30% of users in the state, the judge said.

The case is State of Hawaii v. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Civil No. 14-1-0708-03-DEO, Hawaii Circuit Court for the First Circuit (Honolulu).

