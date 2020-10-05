(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will buy MyoKardia Inc. in a deal valued at $13.1 billion in cash to expand its offering of heart drugs.

Bristol-Myers will pay $225 a share, according to a statement Monday, a premium of 61% over the stock’s Friday closing price.

The deal will bring MyoKardia’s lead drug mavacamten that treats a disorder called obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy that involves irregular heartbeat. An expansion of its lineup of heart drugs would help the maker of Opdivo for cancer diversify away from oncology, an area where much of the industry has focused in recent years.

MyoKardia rose 59% in premarket U.S. trading.

Dow Jones reported the news earlier.

