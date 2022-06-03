(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will pay $4.1 billion to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., the developer of a drug for lung cancer that’s expected to launch next year.

Bristol-Myers will pay $76 per share in cash to acquire all outstanding Turning Point shares, the companies said Friday in a statement. Turning Point’s stock closed at $34.61 Thursday and more than doubled in trading before US markets opened.

The deal, set to close in the third quarter, is the second by Bristol-Myers in as many days in the cancer field, after expanding its partnership with German biotech Immatics NV on Thursday. It reflects the wider movement among big drugmakers to return their focus to the lucrative cancer field as attention to the pandemic wanes.

Turning Point is developing repotrectinib, which it says has potential as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The transaction is expected to add to Bristol-Myers earnings starting in 2025, according to the statement.

