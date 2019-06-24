(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has struck an agreement with U.S. antitrust authorities to divest one of Celgene Corp.’s top drugs in order to close the companies’ planned $74 billion merger.

Under an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, Bristol-Myers will sell off the psoriasis pill to appease regulators' concerns, the company said in a statement.

The divestiture is a blow to Bristol-Myers’ takeover of the Summit, New Jersey-based company. Otezla is a major product for Celgene, and brought in $1.86 billion last year. It has been growing rapidly and had as much as a decade of strong sales ahead, according to analysts’ estimates surveyed by Bloomberg. Now, a rival drugmaker will get the rights to the pill, potentially at a discounted price.

Bristol-Myers shares fell 4.1% to $47.31 in New York trading before the markets opened. Celgene dropped 3.8% to $95.19.

“Divesting Otezla a surprise to us and removes one of the newco’s growth drivers,” Vamil Divan, an analyst with Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note to clients.

Bristol-Myers also said that the deal will take longer to close than it had expected. Its new target is the end of 2019 or early 2020, pushed back from a previous goal of Sept. 30. The FTC review is ongoing, the company said, and European regulators will review it as well.

“Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to working with regulatory authorities around the world on the proposed combination with Celgene,” the company said in the statement. It plans to use the proceeds to pay off debt.

Separately, Bristol-Myers said that its cancer drug Opdivo, its No. 2 product, had failed a clinical trial treating liver cancer patients. The medicine faces multiple competitors that use the same mechanism to help the immune system attack tumors, and Bristol-Myers’ rivals have been attempting to get the drugs approved in as many different types of cancer as possible.

