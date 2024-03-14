(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. won accelerated approval for the first CAR-T therapy for adults with two forms of hard-to-treat leukemia or lymphoma.

The bespoke medicine, Breyanzi, is given as a one-time infusion for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. In one trial, 20% of patients experienced a complete response to treatment, after their cancer progressed following at least two rounds of previous therapy.

Additional studies are underway to confirm the treatment’s benefits and continued approval may be contingent on positive results, the company said in a statement.

There are currently few treatment options for patients who worsen after receiving initial treatment for these two types of blood cancers.

