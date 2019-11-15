(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. won U.S. antitrust approval for its acquisition of Celgene Corp., the last regulatory approval needed for the blockbuster pharmaceutical deal.

The Federal Trade Commission signed off on the tie-up after Bristol-Myers earlier this year agreed to sell one of Celgene’s most lucrative drugs to resolve concerns the deal would otherwise harm competition, the agency said Friday.

The combination of the two companies represents a move to gain advantage in a crowded market for innovative cancer treatments. Bristol makes an immunotherapy drug called Opdivo that accounts for roughly a quarter of its sales but that has trailed a rival medication from Merck & Co. Celgene has been looking for a follow-up for its blockbuster blood-cancer therapy Revlimid, which is expected to face increased generic competition in coming years.

The $74 billion deal is among a number of pharmaceutical mergers that are facing regulatory scrutiny amid criticism about soaring drug prices. They include AbbVie Inc.’s deal to buy Botox maker Allergan Plc and Roche Holding AG’s proposed acquisition of Spark Therapeutics Inc.

To gain FTC approval, Bristol-Myers agreed in June to sell the psoriasis pill Otezla, a major product for Cegene projected to bring in $1.86 billion this year. At a sales price of $13.4 billion, it’s the largest divestiture in a merger-enforcement case by the FTC or Justice Department, the agency said.

That wasn’t enough for the two Democratic commissioners on the FTC, who voted against approval.

To contact the reporter on this story: David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, ;Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett, Mark Schoifet

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.